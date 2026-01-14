Firecracker PR picks up Digital Force Technologies, a San Diego company that has provided multi-domain sensing systems used by U.S. Special Forces and the other branches of the Armed Forces for over 25 years. Firecracker is tasked with raising awareness of DFT’s innovations in the defense technology space as the nature of warfare evolves. “Our top criteria in selecting a media relations agency was one that excelled in storytelling,” said DFT chief executive officer Justin MacLaurin. “We selected Firecracker PR based on their track record of success in weaving compelling narratives in the defense industry.”

Zapwater Communications is appointed U.S. agency of record for global hospitality company Banyan Group and its portfolio of 13 global brands, including the flagship luxury brand Banyan Tree. Zapwater will spearhead a comprehensive communications campaign across public relations and influencer marketing, promoting the brand and its properties throughout the U.S. market. Banyan Group is recognized for its design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its portfolio spans 100 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20-plus branded residences in over 20 countries. “We’re eager to work alongside their amazing team to amplify the brand’s important sustainability efforts and launch some truly one-of-a-kind properties,” said Zapwater founder and CEO David Zapata.

Konnect Agency comes on board as official PR agency of record for self-serve frozen yogurt brand Yogurtland. The agency will lead Yogurtland's national public relations strategy with a focus on lifestyle storytelling. Konnect will also support efforts to strengthen brand affinity and further position Yogurtland as a go-to destination. Yogurtland is the only frozen yogurt brand in the nation that owns and operates its own dairy facility—creating proprietary flavors exclusively for Yogurtland stores. "Konnect Agency's expertise in consumer marketing makes them a strong partner as we continue to showcase our premium frozen yogurt, handcrafted flavors and commitment to customization," said Yogurtland head of project services, eCommerce & marketing Sam Kwon.

5W PR is appointed agency of record for Bedsure Pet, which offers pet products designed to support pets' well-being through supportive, calming, cooling and warming solutions. 5W will lead an integrated pet product PR and marketing program for Bedsure Pet to sharpen its positioning, campaign strategy and messaging. The scope includes proactive media outreach, custom pitch development, newsjacking, press releases, award strategy and submissions, and ongoing account management and reporting. Since its inception in 2019, the Bedsure Pet has generated over $415 million in global Amazon sales and sold more than 11 million units.