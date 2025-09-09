Consello has acquired Morpheus Risk, a UK-based risk and threat assessment firm.

Morpheus staffers, including ex-police officers, intelligence operatives and security officials, will provide Consello clients with on-the-ground risk mitigation programs.

“Morpheus brings a new layer of operational expertise creating a platform that combines strategic perspective with practical risk mitigation solutions at a moment when global volatility demands such capabilities,” said Consello founder/CEO Declan Kelly.

Morpheus will join a new Consello risk practice designed to support global leadership teams facing complex reputational and security challenges.

Prior to Consello, Kelly co-founded Teneo, served as executive VP at FTI Consulting, and was U.S. economic envoy to Northern Ireland.