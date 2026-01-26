•

On the Move: McGinnis Joins Board of Penta Group Tue., Jan. 27, 2026 Penta adds Levi Strauss SVP and chief communications officer Kelly McGinnis to its board of directors... Avenue Z brings on Andrea Rodriguez as associate director in the firm’s Miami office... Edible Brands, which has acquired, developed and managed such brands as Edible Arrangements, edibles.com, and Rōti Modern Mediterranean, promotes Angela Johnson to CMO... French/​West/​Vaughan brings on Roxy Garrity and Karah Smith as account supervisors.