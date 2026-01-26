|Manny Concalves
Manny Goncalves has joined professional services network pwc as senior managing director, communications & corporate affairs leader.
Earlier in his career, he spent a dozen years at KPMG, exiting as executive director, media relations & corporate communications.
Goncalves also did a three-year stint at BNY Mellon as managing director, global chief communications officer.
Most recently, he was CCO of accounting and consulting firm Crowe.
Chris Licata is pwc’s US external communications leader.