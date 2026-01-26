Jennifer Cruickshank

Jennifer Cruickshank will join General Motors' global public policy organization on Feb. 2 as executive director, state and local.

She will lead the automaker’s policy initiatives, advocacy, and engagement with communities across the US.

During her five-year stint at Amazon, Cruickshank was director, public policy responsible for the northeast and midwest US regions. She also handled community engagement in New York and a few other states.

Earlier, Cruickshank worked nearly eight years at Coca-Cola and rose to the VP-US East region PA, communications & sustainability.

She has first hand political experience gained from working a five-year span as director of state affairs for Boston mayor Thomas Menino.