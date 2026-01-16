Baretz+Brunelle launches L.E.G.A.L. (Leaders Exploring Generative AI in Law), a collaborative market intelligence initiative examining the commercial impact of generative AI in legal services. Inaugural participants, which include Ford Motor Company, Microsoft and CrowdStrike, will work—coordinated through B&B—to establish a shared, commercially grounded benchmark for the market designed to advance clarity, alignment and informed decision making across the industry. Participating corporations are inviting more than 300 law firms worldwide to participate in the L.E.G.A.L. survey. Any corporate law department may join the initiative, alongside the 12 founding law departments, by requesting standardized survey responses from their legal service providers. Analyzed in aggregate by B+B, the responses are expected to reveal structural market gaps without compromising firm-client relationships. All participants will receive a complimentary report with anonymized peer benchmarks to support informed dialogue. L.E.G.A.L. also marks B+B’s formal launch of LexFusion Intelligence, a practice that delivers market and competitive insight to guide strategy, decision making, and investment across the legal ecosystem.

The Wilful Group, a London-based certified B Corp, introduces ecosphere, an initiative designed to help brands and influencers understand, measure and reduce the environmental impact of their creator campaigns, driving climate-conscious decision making across the marketing industry. Through a combination of data capture, expert analysis and tailored learning, the initiative helps teams build carbon literacy, identify hotspots and explore opportunities for more sustainable content creation, without compromising creativity or campaign performance. A key component of the initiative is an easy-to-use carbon calculator that enables creators to report on factors such as travel, creator kits, energy use, waste and shipping. “Creators want to make good choices, but they just haven’t had the tools,” said Samantha Allen, associate director at The Wilful Group and ecosphere program lead. “ecosphere fills that gap by making carbon reporting simple, supportive and accessible for everyone involved.”

Matter Communications is teaming up with the American Marketing Association Boston and GoToMarketPros to host a professional education workshop focused on modern approaches to B2B buyer engagement and early-stage discovery. The Feb. 12 event will take place 5:00–7:00 p.m. ET, in Matter’s Boston office at 98 N. Washington St. It will be led by GoToMarketPros founder Michael Phelan, whose research and hands-on programs examine how organizations can better engage prospects, increase interaction, and improve discovery conversations in an increasingly competitive B2B landscape. The importance of thought leadership, content and earned visibility in forming stronger buyer engagement is a key focus of Matter’s perspective on the topic. “We’re excited to host more educational events in our Boston office as a way to bring together marketers and business leaders across tech, consumer and other industries, share ideas, and support a strong, connected local business community,” said Matter Communications president Mandy Mladenoff.