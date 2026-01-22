Monica Marshall

Companies are navigating a shifting and, at times, disorienting business and policy landscape. Tariffs and trade, regulation, affordability, immigration, sustainability, healthcare, supply chains and national security are no longer discrete debates happening in boardrooms. These debates are taking place in airports and coffee shops, on social media platforms, at community meetings and more. For corporate communicators, this means the stakes have rarely been higher, because issues escalate faster than context can be provided or alignment can be achieved.

Strong communications planning will set an organization up for success, build trust and alignment long before issues arise. However, even the strongest plans are tested when a crisis hits. Unfortunately, today, many organizations still approach crisis communications as a response function, something activated after controversy erupts. Crisis teams are brought in to write a statement, while headlines are forming and social media reaction is accelerating.

By then, often the damage has been done.

That’s why crisis communications must be understood as risk management, one that begins well before a message is drafted or a holding statement is approved. The most damaging crises are often the result of incomplete risk intelligence, internal misalignment or decisions made without fully accounting for reputational impact.

This is where artificial intelligence is beginning to change the equation. The real value of AI in crisis prevention isn’t just speed—it’s anticipation. AI tools can identify subtle narrative shifts, assess reputational risk with advanced influencer and partner vetting and simulate how different groups are likely to respond before ideas go public with custom audience GPTs. Used effectively, this allows organizations to confront potential backlash as a strategic scenario, not a live crisis.

So, how can leaders navigate these high-pressure situations effectively? Here are three essential tips for managing a crisis:

Internal clarity

Organizations that lack clarity about who they are, what they stand for and how much risk they are willing to absorb are far more likely to default to reactionary messaging. Under pressure, messaging that often appears inconsistent, opportunistic or incoherent are exactly the signals that erode trust during moments of scrutiny.

Communications leaders play a critical role in driving this clarity. Their responsibility isn’t just to craft messages but to ensure that an organization’s positions, boundaries and decision-making frameworks are understood across leadership teams before external pressure mounts.

Correct misinformation

Real-time monitoring across social platforms will allow you to detect issues early, but don’t assume you will respond immediately or even at all. However, if you do respond, create platform-specific responses and recognize that platform algorithms and moderation policies can amplify or defuse crises.​

Leverage AI for monitoring, translation and scenario simulations but guard against AI generated disinformation and deepfakes that can inflame crises.​

Anticipate risk

Organizations that invest in innovative tools and approaches that anticipate risk and inform decision-making can more easily align on strategy before the pressure hits.

Policy risk intelligence: Organizations can tap into AI tools that actively model how policy developments could evolve into reputational or commercial threats. Early-warning systems that combine policy tracking with media signals, stakeholder sentiment and enforcement activity can identify emerging issues before becoming mainstream. AI-assisted issue modeling helps teams assess how quickly an issue could escalate, which audiences are likely to react and where intervention could be most effective. Cross-market risk scoring tied to legislative and regulatory calendars enables leadership to prioritize the issues most likely to collide with business strategy.

Scenario planning and decision stress-testing: Organizations need to run scenarios that test how messages might land across audiences. These simulations don’t aim to eliminate risk but to clarify tradeoffs: where reputational exposure is acceptable.

Narrative-to-policy alignment: Organizations should establish a unified narrative that connects corporate communications, public affairs and government engagement. This ensures that messages delivered to customers, employees and the media reinforce positions advanced with policymakers and regulators. During fast-moving policy moments, rapid alignment processes enable teams to adjust messaging in real time without creating internal confusion or external contradictions.

Stakeholder influence mapping and activation: Power mapping is critical to identify policymakers, regulators, NGOs, industry coalitions, media voices and third-party validators who can accelerate or derail an issue. Engagement strategies can be tailored by audience and channel, recognizing that credibility is built differently with each group. In many cases, coalition-building and the activation of trusted third parties play a more decisive role than direct corporate advocacy, helping organizations engage in sensitive issues without appearing self-interested or performative.

The question facing organizations today isn’t whether a crisis will emerge, but whether leadership will recognize it early enough to shape the outcome. As policy debates, social dynamics and business decisions increasingly play out in public, the margin for error has narrowed. Silence is scrutinized, speed is demanded and missteps are amplified.

In this environment, crisis communications is no longer a reactive discipline or a tactical response. It’s a leadership function, one that requires foresight, internal alignment and a clear understanding of risk. Organizations that treat it as such will be better positioned not only to withstand disruption, but to earn trust when it matters most. Those that don’t will continue to find themselves responding to events they no longer control.

Monica Marshall is Managing Director and Head of Ruder Finn D.C.