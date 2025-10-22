Public Policy Holding Company today priced its initial public offering at $12.25 per share.

The sale of 4,150,000 raised gross proceeds of $50.8M. Of that amount, PPHC offered 3,400,000 shares, while existing shareholders sold 750,000 shares. The firm will not receive any proceeds from the selling shareholders.

With the IPO, Kathleen Casey and Charles Brown have joined the PPHC’s board as independent non-executive directors.

Casey, a former Securities & Exchange commissioner, chairs the nominating & corporate governance committee, and serves on the audit committee.

Brown, who was executive VP and general counsel at Fitch Group, hairs the audit committee and sits on the compensation committee.

PPHC’s NASDAQ stock is currently trading at $12.20. Its shares also trade on the London Stock Exchange.

PPHC owns Trailrunner International, Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners and KP Public Affairs.