Winona State University’s marketing and communications unit seeks a partner to handle its annual $400K advertising budget, which is designed to enhance its visibility, brand awareness, and reputation among prospective students and influencers.
MN's Winona State U. Dangles $400K Ad Budget
Wed., Jan. 28, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
|
