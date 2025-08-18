Frank Ramos

Frank Ramos, who headed the PR department for the doomed-to-fail New York Jets for 39 years, died on Jan. 27. He was 87.

Ramos retired in 2022 after working with seven owners, seven presidents, five general managers, 11 full-time head coaches and two interim head coaches, according to a post on the team’s website.

"Frank had an encyclopedic knowledge of this organization—he remembered everything, big and small, about every player and every employee who came through the building," said Jets chairman Woody Johnson.

He called Ramos “the glue that held this place together.”

The career highlight for Ramos: the Jets’ victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969. That was the game in which quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a victory.

It also is the only Super Bowl appearance for the Jets, a team that lost AFC championship games in 1982, 1998, 2010, 2011.