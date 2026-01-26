Todd Irwin

Thatcher & Company appoints Todd Irwin as managing director and chief operating officer. Irwin most recently had a 14-year run at Zeno Group, serving as managing director of Zeno Group’s global technology practice and head of Zeno West, overseeing the firm’s Silicon Valley and Los Angeles offices. Before joining Zeno Group, he was general manager of Edelman’s Silicon Valley office, a partner at A&R Partners and led the Silicon Valley office of Coltrin & Associates. In his new role, Irwin will focus on operationalizing Thatcher & Company’s growth strategy, strengthening the firm’s ability to support clients as their businesses and reputational challenges evolve and expanding its technology and data-informed communications capabilities. Reporting directly to founder and CEO Brad Thatcher, he will also work to strengthen the firm’s West Coast presence.

Davey Roberts

Trident hires Davey Roberts as a director. Roberts comes to the firm from Reevemark, where he was a senior associate, helping helped lead communications and media strategies for clients dealing with situations such as private party litigation, proxy fights on behalf of major investors, regulatory investigations, intellectual property and false advertising litigation. At Trident, he is charged with providing counsel on matters including litigation, investigations, transactions and crises, as well as advising on impactful brand building and reputation management initiatives. “Davey brings a sharp strategic mind and a proven track record of guiding clients through some of the most complex and high-stakes situations. His addition further enhances Trident’s capabilities and will bring significant value to our clients,” said Trident founding partner Joshua Galper.

Jeff Ostermayer

HBW Resources, a Houston-based government affairs, communications and advocacy firm brings on Jeff Ostermayer as SVP, public affairs and communications. Ostermayer was most recently managing director of public affairs at the Edison Electric Institute, leading public affairs and grassroots advocacy initiatives for the association, which represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Before that, he was lead communications specialist, corporate affairs for the Florida Power & Light Company. At HBW, Ostermayer will lead the firm's communications strategy and public affairs initiatives, with a particular focus on energy policy, stakeholder engagement and advocacy campaigns. "His deep expertise in energy and utilities issues, and proven track record of building successful advocacy campaigns, strengthens HBW’s ability to deliver results for our clients across the country,” said HBW Managing Partner David Holt.