Trump-connected Continental Strategy has recruited Vantage Knight to assist on its $3.3M Government of Kazakhstan account.

Democratic operative Manny Ortiz heads Vantage Knight. He’s a veteran of Quinn Gillespie and Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Schreck.

Continental founder Carlos Trujillo served in the first Trump administration as ambassador to the Organization of American States. He also was a Trump campaign surrogate in outreach to Latino voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trujillo signed the letter of agreement with Vantage Knight, which is to receive a $100K per-month retainer from CS over the course of its one-year contact that went into effect on Jan. 16.

It will provide strategic counsel and outreach with regard to Kazakhstan’s government relations activity within the U.S.

The country on Jan. 28 filed a bid with the US Treasury Dept. for authorization to buy Lukoil’s Kazakh assets. The US slapped sanctions on Russia-based Lukoil in October.

Chevron and ExxonMobil have extensive holdings in Kazakhstan.