(L-R) Meredith Isola, Gaby Witte

Narrative Strategies brings on Meredith Isola and Gaby Witte as managing directors, part of an expansion of the firm’s healthcare vertical. Isola previously served as director, U.S. public affairs at Servier Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she was SVP, public affairs at Ruder Finn and led communications at the Food and Drug Administration. Witte joins Narrative from Porter Novelli, where she was an SVP in its health practice. She was previously senior manager, government relations at the American Public Health Association. “Meredith and Gaby both blend invaluable experience in advocacy, strategic communications, and public affairs with a depth of healthcare industry knowledge that will make an immediate impact at Narrative and for our clients,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. Narrative also announced the promotions of Nick Calderon to senior director and Hunter Stephens to senior manager.

Natalie Bastian

InMarket, a real-time marketing and measurement company, appoints Natalie Bastian as CMO. Most recently, Bastian was global CMO at media company and ad-tech platform Teads, where she helped guide the company through its nearly $1 billion acquisition by Outbrain. Before that, she served as SVP, head of marketing at Tubi, where she played a key role in scaling the brand through a period of rapid growth and acquisition by FOX. At InMarket, Bastian will lead the company's marketing organization and play a central role in strengthening its strategic positioning and long-term enterprise value. "Her experience in elevating visibility among brands will help us to empower advertisers to make the most of every advertising dollar spent," said InMarket CEO Todd Morris.

(L-R) Becca Bycott,

Ann Cothran

The Public Affairs Council names Becca Bycott VP, strategic partnerships and promotes Ann Cothran to director of executive affairs. Bycott was most recently head of partnerships at the Milken Institute’s Center for Advancing the American Dream. Before that she was senior director, thought leadership at SaaS company Fiscal Note. In her new position, Bycott will lead efforts to deepen and expand strategic relationships that support the Council’s long-term growth, innovation and value to members. Cothran was previously the Council’s senior manager, membership. Before joining the organization in January 2025, she held roles at the American Hotel & Lodging Association, American Cleaning Institute and U.S. Travel Association. She will now support the president & CEO and strengthen coordination across executive operations, governance and Board engagement. “Becca brings deep expertise in building partnerships that expand opportunity and deliver tangible value for our members, and Ann’s promotion reflects her proven commitment to operational excellence and a member-first mindset.,” said Public Affairs Council president and CEO Nneka Chiazor.