Eric Tosi

The College Football Playoff has named sports PR veteran Eric Tosi chief brand marketing and communications officer, a newly created role.

Tosi joins the CFP from the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, where he was most recently chief marketing and communications officer, overseeing all brand, marketing, communications, and content for the club.

Founded in 2017, the Knights are one of the few expansion teams to enjoy immediate success. The team qualified for the Stanley Cup, and made the Final in its first season of play. In 2023, the Knights became Stanley Cup championship.

Tosi has also served as director of communications and content for the Boston Bruins and director of communications for Major League Soccer’s Red Bull New York.

At the CFP, Tosi will be responsible for leading its integrated marketing, brand strategy and communications functions.

He will oversee efforts to enhance fan engagement, strengthen partnerships and ensure consistent, impactful storytelling across all platforms and events.

"Eric brings a proven track record of building and managing sports brands," said CFP executive director Rich Clark.