After spending 20 years as a journalist, I can count on two hands—and maybe a foot—the number of memorable pitches I’ve received. The brutal reality facing most PR professionals is that their emails are rarely opened and carefully crafted pitches often end up being roundly ignored, with zero chance of feedback regarding why they didn’t land.

I still get pitched every day as the founder of an independent tech publication. In recent years, I’ve also been on the public relations side of the table, where the skills I picked up as a tabloid tech editor have proved invaluable in ensuring that my pitches end up in print instead of the junk box.

Often, this has nothing to do with the PR professional's skill. Circumstances can sometimes kill even the best pitches.

But a few techniques make pitches stand out among the hundreds of thousands I’ve received. They resulted in stories in Forbes, The Sun and other massive publications. My own pitches using similar tricks have also secured opportunities in the FT, BBC and other tier-one outlets. Here are some attention-grabbing tactics I have found most persuasive from both sides of the media fence.

You’re a leader in this space …

I wouldn’t ever advise PR to lie in the opening line of their pitches. But hey. Sometimes you can bend the truth if you’re very careful.

The title of this section was the literal opening line to an email pitching a story in an area where I was certainly not a leader. But that didn’t matter.

When a journalist is praised, they feel warm and fluffy. If a PR pro has done the research and knows the journalist’s work, it feels as if they're here to help—not be a pain. A bit of non-icky flattery is a great way to build a quick rapport—although slimy obsequiousness is also guaranteed to have the opposite effect.

Be nice—but not too nice. Because that’s just creepy.

Hello, it’s Apple

There are some emails you don’t ignore. When a big name or a huge company comes a-knocking, most journalists are going to pay attention.

For tech journalists, that major player is Apple. It could literally invite folks to a coloring-in competition, and some journalists will go along with bells on, happy to be invited into its inner sanctum.

There is something of an omerta around all things Apple, so it’s tough to find out about all the exciting things they do for journalists in various secretive spots around the world.

What’s clear is that when reporters or editors see a big name in their inbox, they’re going to respond—fast.

And remember—just because you don’t work at the big company doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of its name. Partnerships, conference sponsorships, and other alliance-oriented relationships can still hold the reporter’s attention.

Exclusive! Hold the front page

This is the rarest type of pitch because, frankly, a good exclusive story is unlikely to reflect well on a client.

Even the most ambitious startup will only end up on the front page of the FT if it does something bad. That’s because, to quote the controversial tech journalist Taylor Lorenz: “Your success is not a story.”

The word “exclusive” has a powerful pull for all journalists but is often overused. If you really do have an exclusive to offer, say it loudly and proudly—along with the data, story, and impact to prove it’s worthwhile.

If that “exclusive” is an op-ed about the importance of agility in human resources technology, you might want to think again before sending the pitch.

Breaking news

The right reactive comment, issued at the right time, can be wildly helpful to journalists covering a breaking news story.

If that line can be copied and pasted onto the page in seconds, then it’s likely to work well for both the professional and reporters.

There are mistakes that make journalists grind their teeth, such as talking briefly about the story before sashaying brazenly into a discussion of whatever problem a company is dedicated to solving. But if the comment you’re sending adds something new, shares expert insight, or sheds new light on breaking news, journalists will welcome your pitch.

What’s the perfect reactive comment? Easy: “Yes, this situation is really bad. But wait! It’s about to get much worse due to this terrible fact only my client can tell you about …”

A crisis has erupted

Almost every pitch can be improved by turning off positivity and ramping up negativity.

I’ve lost count of the number of agencies I’ve worked with that have increased the hit rate simply by spinning a story into a crisis.

There is an essential gap between marketing and PR, with the former favoring hyper-positivity and the latter dealing in the gloom that journalists and their readers want.

If you can highlight an erupting crisis, you have a much better chance of securing coverage.

Obviously, this could be difficult in some circumstances, which is why public relations professionals should focus not on telling the world about how amazing their client’s product is, but on showing them how awful life is without it.

PR can be a thankless job, with few pats on the back and a lot of kicks aimed at sensitive areas. Mastering the art of a great pitch can certainly help reduce the pain.

Jasper Hamill, Director of Content at Proven Media Solutions and Founder of the independent tech news site Machine.