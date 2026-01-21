(L-R) David DeMuth, Jessica Henirichs

Stagwell agencies Doner and Colle McVoy form a “strategic alliance” that will operate as DonerColle Partners. Doner and Colle McVoy will maintain their unique identities and client relationships under the enhanced offering, which will we be led by Colle McVoy CEO Jessica Henrichs as CEO and Doner chair and CEO David DeMuth as executive chairman. DonerColle Partners will have more than 500 employees in Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago. The integration will begin immediately, with a phased rollout of combined operations, teams and branding throughout 2026. Doner works with clients across the retail, CPG, automotive, consumer services, technology and health care sectors. Colle McVoy adds strength in media, design, PR and integrated campaign execution, particularly across CPG, QSR, home, lifestyle, retail and agriculture categories. “These agencies have a proven ability to combine mainstream marketing with modern techniques and strong client relationships that drive real results,” said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

Merryman Communications, a healthcare marketing and communications agency, rebrands as M+. The rebrand is intended to show the agency’s evolution beyond traditional public relations to comprehensive, integrated marketing and communications capabilities. As part of the transition, managing director Jeff Speer has been promoted to president and managing partner to oversee daily operations. Founder Betsy Merryman will now serve as chairperson and CEO. The transition has been planned to ensure continuity for clients and teams and reflects the agency’s long-standing emphasis on partnership. “After 15 years of steady growth, shared successes and collaborative partnerships with our team and clients, I’m proud of what we’ve built and grateful to all who’ve been part of our journey,” said Merryman.

Crowe PR launches Crowe Media, a media platform that combines six offerings into a fully integrated platform that aims to help organizations and purpose-driven brands negotiate the AI and creator era. The platform consists of Crowe PR (strategic communications, earned media and influencer marketing): Crowe Social (social media and community building); Crowe Studios (content production and storytelling across video, podcast, digital and experiential platforms and events); Crowe Amplify (performance-driven marketing and growth strategy); Crowe Insights (data intelligence and insights); and Crowe Speaking & Publishing (thought leadership channels that position founders and brands as category leaders). “By uniting strategy, storytelling, community and data, we’re empowering bold leaders and purpose-driven brands to build real, lasting influence, not just fleeting visibility,” said Crowe PR founder and CEO Anna Crowe.

Tauth Labs, which provides content authentication solutions for clients in the communications, financial services and local government sectors, has been certified by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity as a Certificate Authority for the issuance of content authentication credentials. Tauth Labs says its authentication solution, TauthID, builds trust into content through user verification, watermarks and content credentials, and the option of creating a log on blockchain. The C2PA content authentication standard embeds provenance into digital content so its authenticity, and changes that may have been made to it, can be verified in the AI Era. “We protect clients and their audiences from reputational damage and fraud; make content more valuable and searchable; and strengthen the trust infrastructure critical to the functioning of the digital economy," said Tauth Labs co-founder and CEO Simon Erskine Locke.