Are you worried about losing your job to AI? Don’t sweat it, because Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes AI could unleash a wave of bioterrorism that may wipe us all from the face of Earth.

His 20K-word “The Adolescence of Technology: Confronting and Overcoming the Risk of Powerful AI” essay is a must-read.

He notes that AI will eventually be more capable than any Nobel Prize winner, statesman or technologist.

Everyone will have a genius in their pocket, “essentially making everyone a PhD virologist who can be walked through the process of designing, synthesizing, and releasing a biological weapon step-by-step,” he wrote.

A disturbed loner who wants to kill people but lacks the discipline or skill to do so will now be elevated to the capability level of the PhD virologist, who is unlikely to have this motivation.

Renting powerful AI gives intelligence to malicious (but otherwise average) people, wrote Amodei. “I am worried there are potentially a large number of such people out there, and that if they have access to an easy way to kill millions of people, sooner or later one of them will do it.”

What if the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski had access to AI?

Calling for a do-over… Almost six in ten (58 percent) of Americans say Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown has gone too far.

Twelve percent say ICE hasn’t gone far enough in tracking down illegal immigrants, while 26 percent believe ICE’s tactics are just about right.

The Reuter/Ipsos poll was released Jan 27 and conducted from Jan 23 to Jan. 25. That’s before and after the Jan 24 murder of Alex Pretti.

It’s a safe bet that more Americans disapprove of ICE’s reign of terror after the killing of nurse Pretti.

An updated poll is needed.

He takes yet another bow... Master negotiator Trump says it’s very nice that his handler and Russia boss Vladimir Putin has agreed to an energy ceasefire with Ukraine due to the frigid cold.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this . . . extraordinary cold,” he said during his Jan. 29 cabinet meeting. “And he agreed to do that. And I have to tell you, it was very nice.” No, Don. It's very nice that Putin is suspending his war-criminal rampage against the civilians of Ukraine.

Trump added that “we’re very happy” because missiles falling on Ukraine “is not what they need.”

What Ukraine really needs is for the US to return as its indispensable and highly engaged partner. and supplier of weapons needed to fight the Russians.

It also needs Trump to slap tougher sanctions on Russia and his pal, Vlad.