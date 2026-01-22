Kevin Windorf

For decades, financial marketing has been measured by its ability to explain complexity clearly and persuasively. Today, that bar still matters. But it’s no longer sufficient. As markets move faster, investor behavior is shifting more abruptly and information cycles are getting tighter. So, marketing’s role must evolve from storytelling alone to something more structural: “signaling readiness.”

In 2026, the strongest financial brands won’t just tell compelling stories. They will demonstrate through their messaging, content and execution that they are prepared for change. Readiness has become a form of credibility. And credibility, in turn, is the foundation of relevance.

This move is redefining how marketing teams use data, how they go to market and ultimately how creative success—and excellence—will be judged.

Storytelling is no longer the finish line

Storytelling remains essential. But increasingly, it functions less as a veneer and more as proof of audience alignment. The confidence conveyed in a brand’s narrative is now inseparable from the systems behind it: data, technology, processes and feedback loops that allow marketers to respond proactively to external change.

In volatile and uncertain environments, audiences targeted by financial marketers are less interested in polished assurances and more attuned to signals of preparedness. Does the brand understand what’s happening now? Does it reflect current consumer and institutional sentiment? Does it speak with clarity and consistency?

The most effective storytelling today is grounded in operational reality. It reflects a marketing organization that is plugged into markets, clients and internal stakeholders—but is able to adjust course without rewriting the entire playbook. In this sense, storytelling has become a go-to-market capability, not just a communications output.

Data literacy as a creative multiplier

This evolution has elevated the role of data literacy within marketing teams. Data is no longer viewed solely as a reporting tool or a performance scorecard, but as an essential input into creative judgment and strategic decision-making.

Leading marketers are moving beyond retrospective performance analysis toward a more forward-looking use of data. They apply insight to test hypotheses, identify emerging signals across channels and recognize when audience behavior is shifting faster than messaging can keep pace.

This requires a different relationship with data. Dashboards alone are not enough. What matters is the ability to interpret information, connect disparate inputs and use insight to inform both narrative and allocation decisions. When data-literate marketers partner effectively with creative teams, the result is smarter work.

In 2026, creative excellence increasingly comes from teams who can balance intuition with evidence, experimentation with discipline. Data will be used to sharpen creativity—not to blunt it. It will help teams decide when to simplify, when to slow down and when deeper content is warranted—even if it doesn’t maximize immediate engagement.

Relevance as the new measure of impact

Surrounded by data, CMOs are still expected to demonstrate ROI. But the pressure to prove short-term impact has collided with a reality many marketers recognize: trust, confidence and loyalty compound over time. They do not always show up neatly in quarterly dashboards.

Relevance bridges this gap. It reflects whether a brand’s message resonates in the moment it’s delivered and aligns with what audiences are actually thinking about, worrying about, or trying to understand. It also speaks to whether a brand earns attention rather than demanding it.

Brands that feel in sync with their audiences can maintain engagement even as behaviors shift. Brands that cling to outdated narratives—or focus only on performance tactics—risk becoming forgotten or invisible.

Marketing teams who prioritize relevance look to design content portfolios with intentionality. They balance short-form and long-form. They accept that not every piece is meant to convert immediately. And they evaluate success by quality of engagement and durability of message.

Where creative excellence shows up

Taken together, these forces are reshaping what “great” looks like in financial marketing.

Creative excellence is no longer defined solely by originality or aesthetics, though both still matter. It’s defined by the effectiveness of demonstrating insight and judgment. The best creative campaigns will feel timely without being reactive, bold without being noisy and assertive without being overconfident.

The most compelling work today reflects teams who understand their audiences deeply, use data thoughtfully and tell stories rooted in reality rather than aspiration alone. It shows marketers are navigating complexity with intention while helping their organizations do the same.

That kind of work deserves recognition. Not because it checks a box, but because it advances the craft at a moment when the stakes for financial communications have never been higher.

As the industry looks ahead to 2026, creative excellence is less about chasing attention and more about earning trust. Less about volume and more about relevance. Less about storytelling as performance and more about storytelling as proof.

Kevin Windorf is CEO of the Financial Communications Society.