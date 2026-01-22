Benjamin Swinburne

The Walt Disney Company is bringing on Benjamin Swinburne as EVP of investor relations and corporate strategy.

Swinburne joins the company from Morgan Stanley, where he served as managing director and head of US media research. He joined Morgan Stanley as a research analyst in 1999 and has led its equity research coverage of the media and entertainment, advertising, and telecom and cable services industries, including Disney’s performance and long‑term opportunities.

In his new role, Swinburne will lead Disney’s investor relations function, as well as overseeing its long-term strategic planning and market analysis in his corporate strategy role.

“His analytical rigor, strategic perspective, and long-standing knowledge of our business and broader industry make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Disney senior executive vice president and CFO Hugh Johnston.