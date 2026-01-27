Amara Walker

Porsche Cars North America has recruited Amara Walker, who was strategic communications leader & anchor at CNN, for the VP-PR post.

Reporting to PCNA CEO Timo Resch, Walker will handle corporate & product communications, experiential programming and content creation.

Walker, who will join the company on Feb. 2, said she’s eager to use her media experience “to help shape communications for one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands.”

Prior to her 11-year stint at CNN, Walker worked as a freelancer and did work for Mercedes-Benz USA.

She handled the “She’s Mercedes Initiative” to engage women business executives on leadership, resilience and professional advancement.

PCNA delivered a record 76,219 vehicles in 2025.

The Macan led the sales results with 27,139 units sold, driven by strong demand for both its internal combustion and electric variants—while the Cayenne followed with 20,314 deliveries.