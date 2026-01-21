MikeWorldWide launches a supply chain, logistics, and infrastructure practice. Led by a senior, cross-functional team with deep experience in high-impact sectors, the practice will support organizations across transportation, manufacturing, e-commerce, infrastructure development, energy, and emerging tech. It will integrate MWW’s expertise in corporate reputation, crisis response, public affairs, ESG storytelling, and executive visibility to offer full-spectrum communications support across every stage of the supply chain. Among the features it offers are strategic brand positioning and messaging; real-time crisis and issues management for disruptions, recalls, or delays; ESG and sustainability communications tied to sourcing, transport, and circularity. “We’ve always believed that reputation is shaped where the pressure is highest,” said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner. “Today, that pressure sits squarely on global supply chains. This new practice isn’t a reaction; it’s a reflection of where the world is going.”

Kroll, a provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, introduces two practices: Kroll Economics and Decision Intelligence. Kroll Economics, led by managing director Matt Corkery, includes such services as geoeconomic forecasting, scenario and risk analysis, policy and regulatory insight and market intelligence. Decision Intelligence, led by managing director Rob Moody supports C-Suite executives and boards in making financially significant decisions by transforming complex financial data into clear, practical insights. The agency says the new practices are in direct response to market demand for access to clear, data-driven insights that enable faster decision-making amid global macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and rapid technological change. "These new practices give leaders the clarity, consistency and confidence to move quickly and make better decisions to stay ahead of change, as well as to protect, restore and maximize business value," Kroll president, financial advisory Michael H. Dolan.

Orange Orchard founder Heather Ripley is hosting a free 60-minute live masterclass on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. EST to help animal sanctuaries earn meaningful earned media coverage and turn that visibility into stronger community support. “Helping Sanctuaries Be Seen: Practical PR Strategies That Build Support” is designed for sanctuary founders and fundraising teams. In the training, Ripley will share practical PR and earned media strategies that sanctuary teams can implement without relying on paid ads or chasing social media algorithms. Key takeaways will include budget-friendly PR strategies that help sanctuaries increase visibility; how to position sanctuaries as trusted resources; storytelling approaches that attract donors, volunteers and long-term supporters; and outreach tactics that build consistent media attention over time. The Orange Orchard team will also be giving away six free communications audits to the first registrants. “Given Orange Orchard’s leadership in animal welfare PR, we know that this deep-dive live masterclass session from Heather will be a tremendous help for sanctuaries looking to think more strategically,” said Cheryl A Moss, founder of Better Life for Animals, who sponsors the summit.