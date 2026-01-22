FGS Global heads the list in Mergermarket’s rankings of the top PR advisors in M&A deals for 2025.

With a total worldwide deal value of $1.15 trillion, FGS Global is the first firm to break the trillion-dollar barrier, leading Joele Frank at $891M and Brunswick Group at $735M.

FGS is also first in deal count, coming in at 527, outpacing second-place Prosek Partners (374) and third-place H/Advisors (308).

FGS maintains its lead in Europe as well, with its $388M in deal value topping Brunswick Group (close behind at $366M) and H/Advisors ($155M). Its 229 deals also top H/Advisors’ 209 and Brunswick’s 165.

On a country-by-country basis, FGS heads the list in US, Canada, Japan and Germany, with Brunswick edging into the top spot in France and the UK. In Asia Pacific, Brunswick takes the top spot for deal value, while FGS is in first as regards deal count.

Mergermarket’s rankings also reveal that 2025 was a rather good year for M&A deals. FGS saw a 73.1 percent jump in deal value, with Joele Frank up 74.6 percent and Brunswick up 43.3 percent. Out of the global deal-value rankings, 16 out of the top 20 saw increases, with five racking up jumps of more than 100 percent. Edelman, which rose from #14 in 2024 to #8 in 2025, registered a 262.8 percent uptick.

Following FGS, Joele Frank and Brunswick, the rest of the top 10 in global deal value were ICR, Prosek Partners, H/Advisors, FTI Consulting, Edelman, Teneo and Community (part of Excellera Advisory Group).

The top 10 in deal count were FGS, Prosek, H/Advisors, Joele Frank, Brunswick, ICR, FTI Consulting, Kekst, LLYC and Edelman.

Mergermarket’s rankings are based on its M&A deals database, using transactions over five percent or USD $50 million. The cutoff date was December 31.