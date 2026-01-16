Praytell is selected to serve as PR partner for the U.S. Soccer Federation, the official governing body of soccer in the U.S., as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The agency is supporting the U.S. Soccer Federation with strategic communications and earned media efforts across both the men’s and women’s sides of the sport. On the men’s side, the work is tied to key moments on the road to the World Cup, including communications around the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming friendlies in Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago, as well as the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kit launch. Praytell is also supporting communications around upcoming U.S. Women’s National Team matches. Praytell SVP of sports and entertainment Sean Flynn is leading the account alongside senior account director of sports Alexandra Amodio. Praytell’s clients include Stanley 1913, Chicago Fire FC, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burger King, Destination Canada, Wayfair, Propel, and Peet’s Coffee.

Relevance International, a woman-owned PR, brand-building, and digital agency, is delivering exclusive PR services for 700 Broadway, a new mixed-use project in Santa Monica, CA. Developed by Related California, the eight-story-high property has 196 market-rate rental homes, a 60,000-square-foot Vons, and a 34,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. The agency’s efforts, which will utilize its contacts in real estate and lifestyle media to secure top media coverage and help drive consumer interest and leasing velocity, are being spearheaded by its Los Angeles office. “Southern California is a competitive real estate market, and our L.A. team will help elevate 700 Broadway in the public consciousness,” said Relevance International CEO and founder Suzanne Rosnowski.

Feintuch Communications is engaged to support the in-house marketing team of Park Place Technologies and help the company expand its U.S. public relations efforts. The Feintuch team has represented such IT organizations as NCR, Secure-24, HDMI Licensing Administrator, Kramer ZeeVee, IEEE, American National Standards Institute and Legrand. Park Place Technologies has more than 21,500 clients in 180+ countries. Earlier this month, it completed its merger with Service Express, enabling it to expand its infrastructure services across traditional, cloud and AI-accelerated environments. “As we prepare to introduce significant enhancements to our software and service portfolio, we are partnering with Feintuch Communications to help us expand our proactive public relations efforts for the U.S. market,” said Park Place VP of marketing Larry DeAngelis.