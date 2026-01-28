Campbell O'Connor

Campbell O’Connor, who was manager of healthcare & life sciences communications at Amazon Web Services, has joined Real Chemistry.

The DC-based executive takes on the group director, media & engagement post at O’Dwyer’s No. 1 ranked independent healthcare firm with $665M in net fees.

Prior to Amazon, O’Connor served as VP-healthcare communications at Weber Shandwick; account supervisor, media relations at GCI Health; and senior account executive, healthcare at Edelman.

New Mountain Capital, a New York investment firm with $60B in assets under management, is majority owner of Real Chemistry.

