Gil Connolly

Trident GMG welcomes Gil Connolly back to the firm as a director. Connolly, who was previously at Trident as a senior account manager, most recently served as press secretary at the Vinyl Institute. In that position, he handled media relations for the trade association, including rapid response, reporter outreach and executive thought leadership. Connolly has also been press & digital assistant for the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. He brings to his new position a background in executing strategic communications campaigns, stakeholder engagement, and crisis and litigation communications. “We’re excited that Gil is returning to Trident, where he rejoins as a seasoned veteran ready to provide counsel to clients that spans storytelling and strategic and crisis communications,” said Trident founding partner Joshua Galper. Trident has also brought on Amber Clay as an associate. She supports client teams through corporate and strategic communications, industry research, media relations, and crisis and litigation communications.

Liz Stanislawski

The World Council of Credit Unions hires Liz Stanislawski as director of communications. Most recently, Stanislawski was executive director of communications for the University of Wisconsin at Madison’s division of diversity, equity & educational achievement. Her work included executive speechwriting, media relations, crisis communications, organizational change communications, and integrated digital campaigns. She has also worked as a broadcast journalist and on-air reporter. In her new role, she will lead WOCCU’s corporate communications strategy, oversee global digital content and media relations, manage brand identity, and serve as a public-facing representative of the organization. “Her background in journalism, combined with senior-level communications leadership, gives her a rare ability to translate complex global policy and advocacy issues into clear, compelling narratives for members, partners and policymakers,” said WOCCU president and CEO Paul Treinen.

Mayuri Jhalani

Relevance International promotes Mayuri Jhalani to associate VP. Jhalani was previously an account manager at the firm. She previously worked in Edelman’s Mumbai office, where she managed consumer and corporate brands, and was associate manager of brand communication at Mumbai-based agency Madison World. Based in Relevance’s New York headquarters, Jhalani will take on broader responsibility across client strategy, account leadership and team development, while continuing to oversee communications and media initiatives. “She combines a tireless dedication to service and a thoughtful approach to strategy that our clients truly value,” said Relevance International founder and CEO Suzanne Rosnowski.