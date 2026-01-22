Singer Associates Public Relations is now serving as chief point of contact for all media inquiries related to the San Francisco Police Officers Association, the labor union representing members of the San Francisco police force. Singer will handle questions regarding policing, public safety issues, and SFPOA labor negotiations with the City and County of San Francisco, as well as requests to reach members of the SFPOA Executive Board. “Having professional, experienced communications support from Singer Associates will help ensure accurate, timely information about public safety, labor issues, and the important work our officers do every day,” said SFPOA president Louis Wong.

Mower, a 100% employee-owned marketing, advertising and public relations agency, is selected as agency of record for creative and strategy by Chervon, which produces power tools and outdoor power equipment. The agency will support the company’s portfolio of B2B and consumer brands including EGO, EGO Commercial, FLEX and SKIL. It will lead brand and communications strategy and creative development, including public relations, organic social development, influencer programming and TV and video production. The partnership kicked off at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where Mower’s efforts included hands-on product demonstrations and content capture tied to FLEX’s latest product innovations. “Their strategic thinking, creative ambition and clever storytelling aligns with how we think about innovation across our brands and made them a clear partner for where we’re headed next,” said Chervon VP of marketing Travis Campbell

Jenerate PR signs on as agency of record for two business that have recovered from the 2023 wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii—Hana Hou by Hale Zen, a locally owned lifestyle boutique that reopened in 2024, and Melissa Dyckman Interiors, an interior design studio centered on mindful island living. The agency will lead strategic communications for both businesses, increasing local and national awareness through storytelling and media coverage. “Jenerate PR brings a thoughtful, strategic approach that aligns with our values and helps us connect with more customers as Lahaina continues to rebuild,” said Hana Hou by Hale Zen owner Lisa Payne. “I’ve seen how Jenerate PR has successfully supported other Maui businesses and I trust they will share my work in a way that is thoughtful and authentic and truly supports the people we serve,” said Melissa Dyckman.