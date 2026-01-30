Mairead Lynn

Mairead Lynn, who served as communications director for former Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey, joins Frontwood Strategies as a principal.

As a member of Casey’s staff, Lynn developed and executed campaigns focusing on such priorities as expanding opportunities for children, families, and people with disabilities. She also served as a senior advisor to his 2024 reelection campaign, which he narrowly lost to David McCormick.

Lynn was previously deputy director, campaign communications for EMILY's List, the political action committee that aims to help elect Democratic female candidates. She also served as press secretary to Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Her political campaign experience also includes working on the Senate bids of Michael Bennet (D-CO), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV). She began her career at SKDKnickerbocker,

At Frontwood, Lynn will work with the firm’s advocacy and political clients, and will also play a key role in talent development.

“I’ve long admired Mairead’s work, and I’m excited to have her on our team,” said Frontwood founder Nell Callahan.