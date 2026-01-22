SourceCode Communications acquires Rally Point Public Relations. Rally Point’s team will join SourceCode Communications immediately, integrating both client portfolios. By integrating SourceCode’s Storyhub, a proprietary human and AI insight engine, with Rally Point’s editorial strengths, the acquisition is aimed at delivering sharper positioning and storytelling across earned, owned and paid channels. Rally Point co-founder and managing partner John Cook will now head up SourceCode’s media strategy and fintech teams, while Dorian Langlais (also a Rally Point co-founder and managing partner) will depart to found a consultancy focused on diversity and cultural issues. “By bringing together Rally Point’s unparalleled editorial excellence and our own AI and tech innovation, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver campaigns and guidance that earn trust, drive action and deliver bottom-line results,” said SourceCode co-founder Becky Honeyman.

Ruder Finn launches its AI Accelerator, a set of tools and capabilities that will be embedded across client work, agency workflows, and talent recruitment and development, as a way of building AI-native expertise across disciplines. The tools have already been integrated into 88 percent of the agency’s core U.S. client accounts across major tech, big pharma, leading financial services, and retail and durable consumer goods. In addition to establishing a dedicated model for operationalizing AI workflows, the AI Accelerator will work to develop the next generation of AI-native talent, welcoming the first class of AI Accelerator Trainees in Spring 2026 and launching an AI-focused track within Ruder Finn’s Executive Trainee program. “The real differentiator today is no longer access to AI tools, it’s whether organizations can apply and operationalize AI in ways that consistently and meaningfully improve outcomes,” said Ruder Finn CEO Kath Bloomgarden. “Rather than treating AI as something separate or supplemental, Ruder Finn’s AI Accelerator is about embedding AI into the fabric of our work, so it complements human creativity and enhances client impact at every stage.”

Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy, a communications, media strategy and public relations firm, is merging with Athena Global Advisors. Ceisler Media, which is becoming an Athena company, will continue to do business as Ceisler Media, maintaining its brand, culture and operational independence. Founder Larry Ceisler and the Ceisler Media leadership team will remain in place and maintain its staff and offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and the Lehigh Valley. The firms began a working relationship in 2020, sharing clients and collaborating on projects where their capabilities were highly complementary. They say the merger will allow them to better support clients in a wide range of sectors, including branding, marketing, communications, issue advocacy, public relations, digital intelligence, data analytics, event strategy and production, and management consulting. "This merger builds on a proven partnership and allows Athena to expand our in-house capabilities, scale how we serve clients, and accelerate growth for both our business and our people,” said Athena Global Advisors founder and CEO Maggy Wilkinson.