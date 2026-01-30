Ted Lehman

Paramount Skydance has named Ted Lehman, senior VP and head of US public policy and government affairs. Based in DC, he takes over for DeDe Lea and reports to chief legal officer Makan Delrahim.

Lehman will “ensure we continue to be a proactive voice with U.S. lawmakers, regulators and other important stakeholders,” wrote Delrahim in a staff memo.

Most recently, Lehman was a partner at Todd Strategy Group, where he counseled technology and media companies, including Paramount.

Prior to Todd Strategy Group, Lehman was chief of staff to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) and counsel to Sen. Chuck Grassley (IA), and Sen. Jeff Sessions (AL).

