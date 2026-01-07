Tanzania has hired Ervin Graves Strategy Group for a $1.1M two-year pact to showcase its economic advances and position the East African nation as a reliable partner to the US in terms of areas of counterterrorism and democratic engagement.

Mining is a leading industrial sector in Tanzania, which has ample resources of gold, silver, tanzanite, iron ore, copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite and uranium, according to the International Trade Administration.

Tanzania is also home to a wide expanse of approximately 24 rare earth elements and critical minerals.

The contract of Ervin Graves, which is the home of former Georgia Congressman Tom Graves, calls for the firm to conduct research of US government requirements for rare earth minerals. It will then assess how U.S. requirements align with Tanzania’s rare earth mineral potential.

Ervin Graves also will seek public relations, media and social media opportunities for Tanzania.

Senior VP Scott Hommel handles the Tanzania account. He served as COO of America250, the non-profit partner to the US Semiquincentennial Commission established by Congress to commemorate the 250th year anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Prior to America250, Hommel was chief of staff to Interior Secretary and Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT).