Joel Curran

APCO brings on Joel Curran, who has led communications at USC, Notre Dame and UNC-Chapel Hill, as a senior director. In addition to his posts in higher education, Curran has served as a managing director at MSLGROUP and Cramer-Krasselt, VP at Mower and director of synergy at the Walt Disney Company. At APCO, Curran will serve as a key member of the firm’s crisis, corporate reputation and education teams, advising senior leadership firms at a range of higher education institutions and supporting clients navigating complex challenges. “His deep expertise in higher education, crisis communications, and brand reputation—honed at some of the nation’s most prominent universities—will be invaluable to our clients not only in North Carolina, but across the region and throughout our global network,” said APCO North America president Kelly Williamson.

Ibo Sanz

LLYC names Ibo Sanz global chief operating officer of marketing solutions, a newly created position. Since joining LLYC in 2021, Sanz has led the transformation of solutions and the development of the company’s AI business. Before coming to the agency, he was chief strategy officer at tech, information and media company Finect and mobile commerce director at Vodafone. In his new post, Sanz will serve as the link between innovation and execution reliability, ensuring that the growth of the marketing solutions unit is supported by financial rigor and streamlined, effective processes. He will work to redefine the agency’s customer service approach by applying a roadmap focused on growth, margin and organization. “With this new structure, we not only simplify our operations but position ourselves at the forefront of an industry where AI is no longer an add-on but the core of strategy,” said LLYC global CEO of marketing solutions Adolfo Corujo.

Jamie Roberts

Pluralsight, a technology skills development company, hires Jamie Roberts as CMO. Roberts was most recently VP, marketing at Veeva Systems, which offers cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. She was previously VP, product marketing and demand generation at RealPage, which develops AI-enabled platforms for the real estate market. In her new position, Roberts will oversee Pluralsight’s global marketing organization, including demand generation, product and content marketing, field marketing and digital experience. "With marketing playing an increasingly critical role in driving growth and customer impact, Jamie brings the strategic vision and discipline needed to translate market insights into meaningful engagement,” said Pluralsight chief revenue officer Steve Vierra.