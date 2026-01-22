Plus Communications, a well-connected Republican shop, has signed a six-month pact, effective Jan. 21, to provide PR services to Israel’s Ministry of Finance.

According to its master services agreement, Plus is to provide general communications consulting services; strategy leadership; business development; and digital design, development and campaign management to keep MOF on track to build local and national third-party support.

The Omnicom unit will not get involved in any lobbying activities.

It will bill the Israelis at its posted hourly rates ($830 per hour for senior staff, $550 for mid-level employee, and $300 for a junior worker).

Plus Communications has Chandler Hudson (partner-digital), and Joshua Silverberg (senior managing director for PA) handling the account.

They report to MOF’s Gil Cohen (senior deputy accountant general) and Elinor Azani (head of Israel economic mission-western hemisphere).