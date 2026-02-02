Marissa Fox-Foley

Sanctuary Wealth, a platform that provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to independent wealth management firms, names Marissa Fox-Foley as CMO. Fox-Foley comes to Sanctuary from wealth management firm Choreo, where served as chief marketing and communications officer. Before that, she was chief strategy and marketing officer at Mass General Brigham Health Plan. In her new position, Fox-Foley will focus on strengthening Sanctuary's digital platforms, improving personalization through data, and modernizing web, mobile and investor-facing experiences. "Marissa brings a combination of strategic vision, operational rigor and hands-on experience building enterprise-grade marketing organizations,” said Sanctuary Wealth CEO Adam Malamed.

(L-R) Jodi Quintero, Erica Montieth

GMMB, which focuses on issue communications, brand positioning, corporate social impact and political campaigns, promotes Jodi Quintero and Erica Monteith to partner. Montieth, previously managing director at the firm, has led digital buying for hundreds of campaigns, including Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential race, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Susan Crawford, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Democratic Governors Association. She also played a critical role in developing GMMB’s Axis Insights and Axis IQ audience‑intelligence platforms. Quintero, previously managing director and SVP, has served as a media consultant for Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier, Planned Parenthood, EMILY’S List, the DCCC, House Majority PAC, With Honor, the Environmental Defense Fund and many others. “Their track records speak for themselves—from historic ballot victories that have protected reproductive rights to electing transformational candidates up and down the ballot,” said GMMB partner Jim Margolis.

(L-R) Valerie Madamba, Meghan Warren

Furia Rubel Communications, which provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing and litigation communications to professional services clients, adds presentation strategist Valerie Madamba and law firm leader Meghan Warren to its International Faculty. The International Faculty offers tailored expertise from professionals in key markets worldwide, aimed at helping law firms succeed in the global professional services landscape. Originally from the U.S. and now based in Copenhagen, Madamba is a former regulatory lawyer turned presentation strategist and designer who helps legal industry experts articulate their ideas. Primarily based in Melbourne, Australia, Warren is a principal and director at Burke Lawyers with over 18 years of experience advising clients across Australia and internationally in commercial law. “Their experience in the U.S. and abroad makes them well-versed in the nuances of a variety of legal markets, and they understand how to navigate the various challenges of law firm management and client communication,” said Furia Rubel CEO and general counsel Gina Rubel.