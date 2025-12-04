Publicis Groupe reports an 8.8 percent rise in 2025 net revenues to $16.4B with “every region delivering solid results at a time when our main competitors are expected to be negative overall,” boasted CEO Arthur Sadoun.

The French firm showed full-year organic growth of 5.6 percent.

Sadoun said Publicis’ growth model doesn’t treat AI as headwind but a strategic driver of growth and margin expansion.

The firm’s goal is to become the industry’s Most Valuable Partner.

“We will be the MVP for our clients by building agentic solutions that truly deliver business outcomes at a moment when 95% of AI projects fail,” said Sadoun. “We will be the MVP for our people by treating them as our key differentiator, not a commodity, giving them the tools and training they need to progress in an AI-driven world.”

He also promised to deliver for Publicis’ shareholders “by focusing on delivering transformational growth through new addressable markets, not legacy asset consolidation.”