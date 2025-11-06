Ron Culp has led communications at some of the most recognizable organizations, from global agencies to Fortune 500 companies. Today, as Professional in Residence in DePaul University’s PR and Advertising program and principal of Culp & Company, he brings a rare, cross-generational perspective on leadership, mentorship, and career longevity.

In this episode of Taking the Lead, Culp reflects on what effective leadership looks like when career paths are less predictable, expectations are shifting, and leaders are being asked to develop people at every stage of their journey.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

You’ve led communications at corporations, agencies, and now you’re in higher education. How is leading the same regardless of location, and how is it different?

I thought academia would be completely different, but leadership is far more similar than I expected. You’re still dealing with stakeholders, communities, and people who expect results. The titles change, but the responsibilities don’t.

What’s different is the level of support. In academia, when something breaks, you fix it yourself. But the most important throughline across every environment is listening. You’ve got to be an active listener everywhere you lead, and that becomes even more important in a classroom.

What are you teaching your students not just about PR and communications, but about leadership?

I’m teaching the class I wish I’d had when I was an undergraduate. I bring in CEOs, communications leaders, and agency heads so students hear directly from the people hiring them. The message is consistent: Leaders want strategic thinkers, not order takers. They expect people to participate, understand the business, and contribute early. That expectation is very different from when I started my career.

You are an advisory council member of the Diversity Action Alliance. How do you do that work at a time when DEI goals are being minimized or even opposed?

DEI has become a lightning rod, so I focus on grounding it in real-world business context. I teach it by helping students understand different perspectives and the realities of the marketplace. When leaders understand who they’re selling to and serving, the importance of diversity becomes obvious. This isn’t about ideology. It’s about being effective in the real world and building successful organizations.

What is your best advice to senior executives who never expected to be job searching again, as well as graduates entering a difficult market?

For senior leaders, the biggest mistake is waiting until the shoe drops. Too many people haven’t maintained their networks. When they suddenly need help, the search becomes far more difficult. People should reach out anyway, even if it feels uncomfortable. Most people in our profession want to help. That generosity is still very real.

For younger professionals, networking matters more than résumés. Recruiters are looking at involvement, skills, and initiative. AI fluency, real experience, and meaningful engagement stand out far more than GPA alone.

You chair the Plank Center for Leadership in PR. What leadership lessons from Betsy Plank still guide you?

Betsy knew how to build teams and make people feel valued. She created a sense of commitment that made everyone want to contribute.

One lesson that stays with me is that kindness becomes your legacy. People remember how you treated them, sometimes decades later. Paying that forward is one of the most important responsibilities of leadership.

What is something surprising about Ron Culp that we would not know from your LinkedIn profile?

I am a coffee snob. I opened a coffee store years ago after traveling in Europe, and that store is still operating today. It will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

I love coffee, and I am always searching for the best cup wherever I go. It is a fun part of who I am, and it reminds me that passions outside of work can stay with you for a lifetime.

