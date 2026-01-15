Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate will make its third straight appearance in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 as it runs its "Sticky Note” ad during the big game, urging Americans to stand up to antisemitism.

The spot comes as nearly six in ten (58 percent) American adults don’t believe antisemitism is an issue. Only 32 percent say they would speak up against antisemitic acts.

Created by VML, the ad shows a young Jewish boy walking down the corridor of his school while a classmate sticks a “Dirty Jew” note on his backpack.

Another student sticks a Blue Square over the offensive note, places a Blue Square on his chest, and then walks aside the Jewish boy.

The Blue Square represents the small percentage of Jewish people who disproportionately face hate crimes, and serves as a symbol to speak out.

This year’s ad must have special meaning for Kraft, whose New England Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg starred in the Alliance’s 2025 ad.

The Alliance will spend $15M for advertising over the next few months, and offer Blue Square pins to individuals.

SKDK handles the Alliance.

Elon Musk’s X ranks last among the major platforms in removing antisemitic content from its platform, according to the 2025 Cyberwell Report.

The tech-based non-profit dedicated to combating the spread of antisemitism online, found that TikTok achieved the highest removal rate, rising from 65.1 percent in 2024 to 88.81 percent in 2025, reflecting its comprehensive policies on denial of violent events and mocking victims of violent events.

Meta’s removal rate increased from 49.5 percent in 2024 to 57.31 percent in 2025.YouTube nearly doubled its enforcement, rising from 17.5 percent to 34.17 percent.

X experienced a sharp decline in enforcement, with removal rates falling from 54.2 percent in 2024 to 29.46 percent in 2025.

Rather than removing content, X increasingly relied heavily on visibility-limitation measures, often only implemented after antisemitic posts already gained significant engagement and allowing antisemitic content to remain accessible and continue circulating widely despite restrictions, according to Cyberwell.

The Report found the average removal rate of reported antisemitic content across major platforms rose modestly from 50 percent in 2024 to 52.53 percent in 2025.

That means there’s a long way to go in wiping out online antisemitism.

Proving John Adams wrong... The second president was a stern, fusty, stubborn, vain but brilliant New Englander who today is not among America’s favorite founding fathers. And that’s why he does not have a monument in Washington.

That may change, thanks to the work of Shirley & McVicker Public Affairs.

Since it was hired in March by the Adams Memorial Commission, S&MPA has been winning news coverage (Boston Globe, Washington Times), to make the case that Adams deserves a place in the pantheon of America’s heroes.

It placed an op-ed by former UN ambassador Andrew Young in RealClearPolitics that was headlined: “John Adams Memorial: It’s Time.”

S&MPA’s push for Adams is expected to gain momentum this year as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Adams helped write the Declaration and was among the 56 men who signed the document.

S&MPA is booking Adams Memorial Commission chair Jackie Cushman to make the case on various history-related outlets.

Adams had predicted that “monuments will never be erected to me.” S&MPA is out to prove him wrong.