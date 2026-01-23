Notified renews its exclusive partnership with Nasdaq, under which it will continue to serve as the preferred investor relations communications technology provider for the stock market index. The renewal builds on a seven-year working partnership between the companies. It supports new listings by providing an integrated IR Hub that brings together IR websites, earnings events, earnings releases, regulatory filings, analytics and a whistleblower hotline, helping investor relations teams operate more efficiently and communicate more effectively from the moment they enter the market. “This decision reflects the trust we’ve earned by delivering modern, integrated solutions that help growing companies compete for attention, credibility and investor confidence,” said Notified president and CEO Erik Carlson.

Marketing Maven is selected to lead messaging development and media outreach for KoreInside, an infrastructure platform for regulated intermediaries in the private capital markets. The agency will be tasked with ensuring consistent positioning for KoreInside across fintech, private markets, broker-dealer and business audiences. KoreInside provides a fully compliant infrastructure for executing transactions, including clearing, settlement, disbursement and distribution processes. “Marketing Maven is an established strategic communications firm specializing in regulated, financial, and emerging technology,” said KoreInside CEO Oscar Jofre, “ We have trust in their programs and are eager to get started on bringing the unique concept of KoreInside to additional corporate prospects.”

Ripley PR, which works with clients in the skilled trades, B2B tech and manufacturing sectors, us named public relations agency of record for ServiceForge, a provider of customer service software for home service businesses. The agency’s efforts will center on raising the visibility of ServiceForge’s “Keep Service Human” commitment among strategic and forward-thinking home service companies. ServiceForge equips home service contractors with a set of tools to enhance customer experience, including 24/7 answering services, scheduling and lead qualification. "We chose Ripley PR due to their stalwart reputation within the home services space, their previous work building brands for software innovators and their unparalleled reach within trade media,” said ServiceForge head of brand and marketing Jane Blanchard.