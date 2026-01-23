SKDK merges with digital advertising firm Wavelength Strategy. Both firms will continue operating under their existing names for the remainder of this year, though there will be back-end integration and the firms will serve select clients together as a unified team. No management or staffing changes are anticipated. The partnership will differentiate itself through three key advantages: seamless creative development aimed at adapting sophisticated messaging across all mediums; increased efficiency in media planning and purchasing; and an emphasis on delivering more sophisticated, multi-format content campaigns. "Wavelength is one of the most sought-after digital firms in the nation, hands down.," said SKDK chief executive officer Doug Thornell, CEO of SKDK. "By joining forces and operating as a team, we'll be able to offer our clients the most creative, most effective multi-medium ad campaigns anywhere in public affairs and politics.”

Supreme Group launches Supreme Intelligence, an artificial intelligence platform designed to meet the commercial needs of healthcare and life sciences companies. The platform consolidates proprietary data, leading analytics and proven industry insights into a single, secure environment, empowering agency teams and clients to enhance every stage of the commercial process. Core use cases of the Supreme Intelligence AIP include: Persona-Driven Strategy, which deploys trained personas that allow users to simulate reactions to messaging and refine strategies based on proprietary market research; Production-Ready Content Creation, custom workflow apps capable of generating production-ready assets; Dynamic Orchestration, which automatically curates and integrates the highest-performing models for any given task; and Continuous Performance Optimization, allowing teams to pivot investment and messaging instantly based on live market feedback. “Our efforts to customize the tool for client challenges and democratize AI across our 350+ subject matter experts, including 55+ PhDs, are driving 10x improvements in campaign speed, quality, and performance outcomes,” said Supreme Group founder and chief AI officer Sheldon Zhai.

Relevance International introduces Artificial Intelligence Amplification Optimization, a proprietary service designed to help brands create a competitive advantage for AI visibility. The service is built to help clients reach wider audiences with intent aligned messaging, stronger authority signals, and intelligent amplification, supporting brand narrative control in the AI-driven digital landscape. Led by Relevance International of paid media and advertising services Diana Arinovich, AI/AO will provide services including a complimentary visibility audit of the brand’s current digital footprint followed by monthly performance reporting and advanced enhancements that integrate with its existing public relations and communications strategy. “This is an opportunity to future-proof a brand’s narrative, increase AI visibility, and maintain brand leadership, as the rules of search continue to evolve,” said agency CEO and founder Suzanne Rosnowski.

IMAGINE PR introduces a brand partnerships division, which will focus on ensuring that partnerships are meaningful and measurable, rather than transactional. Led by account manager Ashley Mir, the division guides clients through goal-driven collaborations designed to strengthen reputation, expand relevance, and drive sustained impact in an increasingly automated media landscape. It assists with such goals as reaching new audiences, building credibility and trust, generating revenue, acquiring qualified leads, and cost & resource sharing.