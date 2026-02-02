Ben Berentson

Stagwell appoints Ben Berentson as CEO, owned media. Berentson was most recently managing director at Stagwell’s Code and Theory. Before that, he spent over two decades at Condé Nast in roles including general manager at Vogue.com and executive director, editorial web strategy for the company. In his new role, Berentson will drive the operations, growth and expansion of Stagwell’s owned media portfolio including Ink, ReachTV, RealClearPolitics, and future initiatives, advancing the portfolio as a strategic business engine for the global network. “Berentson is a true professional with long-standing media experience, and his appointment will accelerate our push to scale differentiated media platforms with real market impact,” said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

Jenn Duggan

FUSE Create, a Toronto-based advertising agency, brings on Jenn Duggan as SVP, managing director, PR. Duggan joins the agency from Citizen Relations, where she most recently served as president. Before joining Citizen Relations in 2018, she was a VP at Proof Strategies. At FUSE Create, she will be responsible for accelerating the growth of its PR division and raising the profile of its PR work. “Jenn brings exactly the kind of leadership we were looking for—strategic, empathetic and deeply experienced in building modern PR practices,” said FUSE Create CEO Stephen Brown.

Nicole Bell

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District names Nicole Bell communications manager. Bell previously served as VP of public relations for Smile Train, an organization that funds safe, local cleft care for children in need, leading global campaigns, managing crisis communications, serving as primary spokesperson and securing media coverage. In her new post, she will lead the district’s communications team and strategic outreach efforts. “Nicole is a proven communicator and trusted leader,” said Lezlie Ellis, VDOT’s Richmond District deputy administrator. “Her experience as a journalist and public relations executive uniquely positions her to lead our communications team with insight, integrity, and impact.”