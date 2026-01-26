David Roady

Prosek Partners hires FTI Consulting vet David Roady to build and deepen its relationships in the corporate sector, particularly with chief communications officers and C-suite executives.

Roady joins Prosek from Domino’s Pizza, where he was SVP, chief communications officer and chief of staff to the CEO. Before that, he was global head of communications at Nextdoor, a social networking service for neighborhoods. At FTI Consulting, he was senior managing director, head of special situations and head of M&A in the Americas.

As head of chief communications officer intelligence, a newly created role, he will be based in New York.

Drawing on his experience in M&A, transformation and complex reputational matters, Roady will also closely partner with Prosek’s Special Situations team, advising clients on high-stakes financial, strategic and organizational issues.

“David will add additional heft to what is already a very strong team,” said Prosek Partners CEO and managing partner Jen Prosek, who added that he “has the perfect combination of experience handling complex global issues in-house and on the agency side.”