BGR Group has a six-month $900K pact to boost US-Nigerian relations.

President Trump ordered a Christmas Day bombing of Nigerian sites that he claimed were havens for Islamic terrorists eager to wipe out the country’s Christians.

BGR’s contract, which went into effect Jan. 23, is with Maton Engineering Nigeria Ltd.

The company says it brings together top specialists in electrical, civil, mechanical and dredging, to help oil and gas companies deliver complex projects. It has worked for Chevron, Shell and France’s TotalEnergies.

Scott Eisner, a principal in BGR’s international & trade practice, leads the account. Prior to joining BGR, he was President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center and Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Jeffrey Birnbaum, PR practice president; Lester Munson, international & trade practice head; and Kirsten Madison, senior VP; round out the Nigeria team.

Maton also has DC-based Valcour Global Public Strategy working to boost US-Nigeria ties.

Its six-month $720K effort kicked off Dec. 15.

Valcour president Matt Mowers, who served as senior White House advisor at the State Dept. during Trump’s first administration, heads his firm’s team that includes former Tennessee Congressman John Tanner.