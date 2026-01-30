Open Primaries, a coalition that advocates for open and nonpartisan primary elections, is seeking proposals from public relations firms that can provide communications and media relations support.
Political Nonprofit Needs PR Help
Thu., Feb. 5, 2026
By Jon Gingerich
