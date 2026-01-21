Let’s hope Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent didn’t pass along the story that he read in the Financial Times about the renovation of a fresco in one of Rome’s oldest churches that turned into a tribute to Italy's leader.

The restorer of an angel in the fresco painted the face to resemble Italy’s right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who is one of Donald Trump's favorite European leaders.

The Monsignor of the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, told the FT that he is okay with the altered cherub, and is happy about crowds that it draws.

The Vatican though was not amused. It covered the angel’s face with white paint. Meloni, who collects angel figurines, wrote on social media that she doesn’t have the face of an angel.

How about a renovation of the National Cathedral’s “Church Triumphant Rose Window.” It has imagery from the Book of Revelation and St. John’s vision of the throne of God.

Putting Trump’s mug on the guy sitting on the throne would be a tribute to the man who is putting his mark on DC landmarks.

And anyway, nobody knows what God looks like. Trump’s most enthusiastic cultists believe their leader is the second coming of Christ. Let’s throw them a bone and make it official at the National Cathedral.

Move over Project 2025… Project 2029, which was formed to put a Democrat in the White House, will release its first batch of policy ideas next month.

It believes opposing Trump’s agenda is not enough to retake the White House. America needs an alternative to Trumpism. Project 2029 promises big ideas that meet the scale of profound challenges.

It will be interesting to see if the Democratic presidential candidate embraces the blueprint created by Project 2029.

During his campaign, Trump downplayed the Project 2025 agenda, even claiming that he wasn’t aware of its recommendations.

Once secure in office, Trump unleashed Project 2025’s game plan, which is why America is in the fix that it is currently in.

WPP’s chill out… The British advertising giant is offering counseling to US employees who are “unsettled” about the strong-armed tactics employed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to a report in the Times of London.

“We know that recent events in the news have been unsettling for many of our colleagues across the US and may be taking a toll on you personally and professionally,” wrote WPP’s chief people officer Marie-Clarie Barker in an email to staff.

She promised to be flexible about work schedules and that her staff would “handle conversations with discretion and care, whatever you need.”

WPP’s employee assistance program includes counseling, referrals for personal and work-related matters, including mental health support.

Hats off to WPP.

PRSA stresses the 3 Rs. In her New Year greeting to members, PRSA chair Heide Harrell said the group faces “significant financial challenges and a continued year-over-year decline in membership.”

She noted that the issues didn’t arise overnight and won’t be resolved quickly.

Harrell’s 2026 priorities: revenue, retention and recruitment. She wrote that PRSA is at the crossroads “and meaningful change must occur for us to thrive for another 79 years and beyond.”

Good luck, Heide. I know Jack O'Dwyer is looking down from heaven and rooting for you.