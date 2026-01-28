The PHA Group, which has UK offices in London, Manchester and Leeds, is expanding into the U.S. market with the introduction of PHA U.S., which is based in New York. The new unit has kicked off work in the U.S. with OneDell Foundation and Hallmark’s Crayola Studios. The launch of PHA U.S. follows the establishment of Dig & Dig, The PHA Group’s boutique digital and social agency brand, in Boston in 2024. Renée Austin, who was most recently managing director, head of growth at Civic Entertainment Group, has come on to lead PHA U.S. Austin has also served as global chief client & growth officer and president at Current Global, and EVP at Weber Shandwick. “Clients want senior access, creativity, and clarity in an increasingly fragmented landscape, and PHA has a formula that’s already proven internationally,” said Austin. “Expanding into the U.S. now helps us meet that demand with a model built for the next era of communications.”

The Next Solutions Group launches NSG Health, a healthcare division designed to strengthen and formalize the firm’s expertise across the healthcare industry landscape. The new division will be led by NSG chief executive officer Raymond F. Kerins Jr., who has served as SVP of corporate affairs at Bayer Corporation and held senior global leadership positions at Pfizer and Merck. NSG Health’s core offerings and expertise encompass product communications, media engagement, legal, medical, regulatory, medical meetings, patient advocacy, research & development, executive communications training and government investigations. In addition to Kerins, the leadership team of NSG Health will include managing director, global media engagement Dan Childs; managing director, content strategy and issue management Justin Blum; and VP Carolyn Nagle. “Bringing these experts together under a dedicated division, will position us to be a strategic leader in tackling some of the health industry’s toughest challenges seen today," said Kerins.

Rational 360, a DC-based firm, has relocated to an 18,000-square-foot space on the city’s K Street business corridor. The new office will accommodate next-generation operations including Pinpoint Targeting, the firm’s digital product, and will have an integrated workspace built for high-impact communications, creative content and analytics. The relocation follows a period of rapid expansion. Over the past five years, Rational 360 has grown from 35 to more than 115 employees. Last year, it saw year-over-year growth of 60 percent, necessitating a larger, more collaborative workspace. “Our new headquarters reflects our growth and where we are headed as a company—both in size and in the breadth of services we offer,” said Rational 360 founder and CEO Patrick Dorton.

KAOH Media, a public relations and public affairs firm specializing in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and ESG-driven investments, launches Fieldwise Civic Engagement, a nationwide community engagement network. Fieldwise is designed to support efficient land use, infrastructure development, brownfield reclamation, and clean energy projects with trusted, on-the-ground local insight and meaningful engagement. The network will also offer support for Tribal Nations initiatives on previously impacted or underutilized lands. With a network of 2,000 trained field consultants and community liaisons positioned across the United States, Fieldwise and delivers a scalable, people-centered model to meet the need for real-world public engagement in project host communities. “Fieldwise Civic Engagement was created to fill a critical gap in development where local trust, early communication, and authentic human connection often determine whether a project succeeds,” says Fieldwise Civic Engagement CEO Brad MacAfee.