The Japan External Trade Organization’s New York outpost has hired DB3 for a comprehensive report assessing Washington’s political and legislative landscape.

DB3 is the strategic consulting shop built on the legacies of former Senate Majority Leaders Tom Daschle and Howard Baker.

It will provide JETRO with a “detailed overview of the prevailing political environment in Washington, including key dynamics among Congress, the Executive Branch, and influential stakeholders as of early 2026,” according to the agreement.

DB3 will evaluate the legislative focus of the 119th Congress, including major policy areas, and a create a forward-looking analysis of the Trump administration’s agenda.

The Japanese also will receive a preview of the midterm elections, covering competitive races, polling trends, fundraising landscapes, and potential shifts in House and Senate control.

JETRO is managed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and funded by the Japanese government. It will pay DB3 $20K for the project that began Jan. 26 and runs through March 6.