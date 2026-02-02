California’s Ontario International Airport, which serves 7M passengers and handles 800K tons of cargo each year, seeks a firm to serve as creative and execution partner for its communications and marketing division.

The selected firm “will deliver a fully integrated marketing services that elevate the OIA brand, support passenger growth, and strengthen OIA’s position as an industry-leading, culturally connected, and community-centered airport,” according to the RFP.

It will work across the full campaign lifecycle, including research, strategic planning, creative development, media planning and buying, campaign execution, and performance measurement.

The firm will apply data-driven insights into passenger behavior, market trends, and audience dynamics to inform annual strategies and ongoing campaign optimization.

OIA requires a partner who has the ability to manage multiple initiatives concurrently, ranging from short-term tactical campaigns to long-term, multi-year brand efforts.

It must have the capability to work seamlessly with external partners, integrate into existing workflows, and support the broader ecosystem that enables OIA's brand and marketing operations with full oversight by the communications and marketing division.

OIA will offer a three-year contract with two one-year renewal options.

Proposals are due March 2 at OIA’s e-procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).