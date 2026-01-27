Nicholas & Lence Communications is serving as PR agency of record for NYC Tourism + Conventions, New York City's official destination marketing organization and visitors bureau, to promote this year's NYC Winter Outing, which combines deals across all five boroughs on hotels, dining out, Broadway shows and attractions through Feb. 12, as well as Off-Broadway Week, running from Feb. 16–March 12, which offers savings on 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows. Nicholas & Lence has also been selected to represent the NYC Revolutionary Trail, a new multimedia walking tour by The Gotham Center for NYC History, as well as Sail4th 250, which will bring the tall ships from around the world to the Port of New York and New Jersey in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Burson is appointed to lead integrated communications for the Norwegian Seafood Council in Japan. The agency already partners with the Council in Korea. Burson will deliver strategic counsel and integrated execution across earned media, influencer engagement, industry communications and brand activations, with the goal of strengthening awareness, consideration and consumption of Norwegian seafood across two of the world’s leading seafood markets. The Norwegian Seafood Council is headquartered in Tromsø, Norway and operates 13 offices abroad in key international markets and serves as the approval authority for Norwegian seafood exporters. “Burson has delivered excellent strategic thinking, deep market insight and proven performance in Korea”, said Johan Kvalheim, Counsellor Fisheries at the Norwegian Embassy in Tokyo, representing the Norwegian Seafood Council . “As we enter this next phase in Japan, we’re excited to expand our partnership.”

McLean Media comes on board as public relations agency of record for Lofty Pops, a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand. The partnership took effect Feb. 1 and focuses on leveraging public relations to secure national media placements as Lofty Pops accelerates its expansion across the United States. The brand’s ice pops, made with real fruit and thoughtfully sourced, natural ingredients, are dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly. “They understand our brand deeply and move with the same energy and care that we bring to everything we do,” said Lofty Pops co-founder Natalie Heiter. “Their strategic thinking, creativity, and follow-through have already raised the bar in helping us connect with more families seeking better-for-you ice pops made with real ingredients.”

Xhibition, which works with clients in the global travel, lifestyle and luxury hospitality sectors, announces a new partnership with the Zambia Luxury Lodge Collection, a portfolio of luxury safari lodges. Under the agency’s guidance, Zambia Luxury Lodge Collection will launch a targeted media engagement and storytelling initiative aimed at securing editorial coverage in top travel, lifestyle and luxury outlets. The collection includes the Chichele Presidential Lodge, originally built as a retreat for Zambia’s first president; Puku Ridge, a luxury tented camp located on an elevated ridge overlooking the wildlife-rich Kakumbi Plain in South Luangwa National Park; and Lolelunga Private Reserve, a 30,000-hectare private safari reserve north of Kafue National Park.