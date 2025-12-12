Seth Bloom

Netflix has retained Bloom Strategic Counsel for regulatory matters regarding its proposed $83B merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Seth Bloom spent nearly 14 years on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, where he reviewed deals such as the AOL/Time merger, Comcast’s bid for NBCUniversal, and the proposed AT&T/T-Mobile deal.

His firm has represented JetBlue with respect to its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines; Uber with respect to its acquisition of Postmates; Amazon in connection with its merger with Whole Foods; and MillerCoors LLC in connection with the AB InBev/SABMiller merger.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos faced tough questions at the antitrust hearings on Feb. 3.

Senator Mike Lee, the Utah Republican who chairs the panel said “one might say that Netflix seeks to become the one platform to rule them all, or at least to exercise a significant amount of market dominance.”

Paramount Skydance is waging a campaign to block the Netflix deal.

Jersey Senator Cory Booker extended an invitation to Paramount chief David Ellison to testify at the hearing.

"With either merger, another corporation will have that increased control over what we see, what we hear and what news we consume," Booker said.