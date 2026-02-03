Katie Williams

The J.M. Smucker Co. names Katie Williams CMO, effective March 9. Williams joins Smucker from Haleon, a consumer health company with a portfolio that includes Advil, Tums and Centrum, where she was US chief marketing officer. Before Haleon’s spinoff from GSK in 2022, she held the US CMO spot there. Williams has also held executive marketing posts at Mondelez International and Kraft Heinz. She succeeds Gail Hollander, who previously announced her intent to retire and is remaining with the organization in an advisory role until April 30. “We are thrilled to welcome Katie to the Company. She brings deep expertise and a strong track record of building leading brands," said J.M. Smucker Co. CEO and chair of the board Mark Smucker.

Mencía Barreiros

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, appoints Mencía Barreiros as head of communications. Barreiros has been with JLL since 2015, previously serving as head of marketing for EMEA and head of marketing and communications for Spain. Before joining JLL, she held leadership positions at global companies including BBVA, Schroders and Meliá Hotels International. In her new role, Barreiros will be responsible for leading JLL’s globally integrated communications strategy for internal and external audiences. She will also continue her oversight of field marketing operations. "Her decade of institutional knowledge at JLL, combined with her strategic capabilities and proven track record, positions her perfectly to support our continued growth strategy and a strong JLL brand,” said JLL chief marketing officer Siddharth Taparia.

Sue Lee

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, appoints Sue Lee as SVP of investor relations, a newly created role. Lee joins the firm from Marsh McLennan, where she served as senior director of investor relations. She has been director of investor relations at Athene and VP equity research at Barclays. In her new role, Lee will lead the development and execution of HUB's investor relations programs, including earnings communications, investor presentations and stakeholder engagement initiatives. She will be responsible for articulating HUB's financial performance and strategic vision to analysts, institutional investors, and other key stakeholders while ensuring transparent and consistent communication across the investment community. “Sue's deep understanding of the insurance and retirement and private wealth industry, combined with her expertise in capital advisory and M&A, makes her ideally suited to help us tell HUB's story to the investment community," said HUB chief financial officer Joe Hyde.