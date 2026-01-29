BGR Government Affairs has a $1M contract to provide strategic guidance and PR representation to the Republic of Guinea.

That West African nation boasts of the world’s biggest bauxite reserves and untapped iron ore deposits. BGR reports to Bouna Sylla, who last month was re-appointed to lead the Ministry of Mines & Geology.

Scott Eisner, a principal in BGR’s international & trade practice, leads the push for Guinea. Prior to BGR, he served as president of the US-Africa Business Council and senior VP at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Lester Munson, head of BGR’s international & trade group supports Eisner. During the Bush II administration, Munson worked at the U.S. Agency for International Development and helped implement the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

BGR’s one-year $85K monthly contract went into effect Jan. 16.

The New York Post reported on Feb. 8 that Guinea has jailed two American pilots over the last six years for violating its airspace for a fuel stop. They have asked the Trump administration to help secure their release.

The pilots were flying a Brazilian family from Suriname to Dubai when they landed at Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport, which is in Guinea’s capital city of Conakry.