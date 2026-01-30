Reevemark handles Eddie Bauer LLC as the retailer inks a Chapter 11 restructuring pact that has it conducting liquidation sales at its US and Canadian stores while working to find a buyer for either all of or part of the chain.

Wholesale and e-commerce activities are not affected by the wind-down. Authentic Brands Group will continue to own the intellectual property connected to the EB brand, and may license it to other operators.

Marc Rosen, CEO of EB parent Catalyst Brands, said the retail operation faced declining sales and supply chain issues. Inflation and tariff uncertainty exacerbated EB’s dire situation.

Going the Chapter 11 route was a difficult decision but one that maximizes value for all stakeholders, according to Rosen.

Reevemark has Hugh Burns, Renee Soto and Luc Herbowy working the Chapter 11 process.